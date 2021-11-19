Two Daughters & York County Kidnapper Dead

There’s no happy ending for that York County kidnapping. Police says 42-year old former Baltimore County police officer Robert Vicosa used a handgun to threaten his estranged wife in Windsor Township last weekend where he also took his daughters Giana who was 7 years old and Aaminah who was 6 years old. Vicosa was traveling with another woman, Tia Bynum, who was a suspended Baltimore County Police sergeant. All four were all found dead following a police pursuit near Smithsburg, Maryland Thursday afternoon. During the crime spree, Vicosa car-jacked two people, one in Pa. and the other in Maryland. Neither of those victims was harmed.