The Lancaster County Community Foundation’s 10th annual Extraordinary Give is underway with a live, in-person event tonite from 6 to midnight at Penn Square and East King Street between Queen and Duke. There will be live music, a beer garden, and giving stations. There will be celebrations thru-out Lancaster County. Last year’s Extraordinary Give raised a record 13.4-million dollars despite the pandemic. To donate this year visit ExtraGive.org