Hunt Continues For Father Who Kidnapped Daughters In York Co.

Still no sign of the father who violently kidnapped his two young daughters in York County this week. At a press conference yesterday, York Area Regional Police said 42-year old former Baltimore County police officer, Robert Vicosa assaulted his estranged wife at a Windsor Township home last weekend. Officers say Vicosa used a handgun to threaten the woman and take his daughters ages 6-and-7. Police say the suspect also stole another woman’s car and cell phone to help in his getaway. Officers believe the suspect may be with another woman, Tia Bynum, who is a suspended Baltimore County Police sergeant. Police continue to search for a black 2013 Lexus GS350 with PA plate KPK-2076. Officers urge Vicosa to ‘do the right thing’ and bring the children back unharmed. Anyone with information should call 9-1-1.

