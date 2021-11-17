York Home-Invasion Suspect Wanted For Kidnapping Daughters

Two young girls may be in extreme danger after being kidnapped by their armed father. That from York Area Regional Police who say that 42-year old Robert Vicosa broke into a home on Hussen Road in Windsor Township around noon on Tuesday. Officers say Vicosa then allegedly took a woman captive at gunpoint, and stole her vehicle, escaping with the girls. The vehicle was later found abandoned in Red Lion. But State Police say Vicosa could be driving a 2013 black Lexus G35 with a Pennsylvania registration KPK2076. Troopers say the suspect should be considered armed and dangerous.