New Ruling On PA School Mask Mandate

A Pennsylvania Commonwealth Court judge says the state mandate for masks to be worn inside K-12 schools and child care facilities must expire December-4th. This latest ruling lifts the automatic suspension of the court’s original ruling earlier this month which was granted when Governor Wolf’s administration appealed to the state Supreme Court. The original ruling found that the acting state Health Secretary couldn’t issue a mandate without a preceding emergency disaster declaration by the Governor or oversight by the Legislature. Wolf has since announced that decisions on the mandate would shift to school leaders on January 17th.