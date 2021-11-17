New Regional Police Force Begins Next Year

Two police departments in York County will merge in 2022. Northeastern Regional and York Area Regional will merge into the York County Regional Police Department. York Area’s facility in York Township will be the base for operations, however Northeastern Regional’s East Manchester Township location will stay open. The new department will consist of 60-officers with a new logo, uniforms, and badges. The goal of the merger is to lower costs and increase resources. There will be a public open house December 11th at the York Area Regional Police Department in York.