Lancaster Co. Man Charged With Sexually Assaulting Young Girls

An East Hempfield Township man is being held on $500,000 bail after he was arrested for sexually assaulting two juvenile girls. Police say 46-year old Jeffrey Nauman has been charged with numerous crimes including four counts of aggravated indecent assault. Officers say the victims alerted them in August about the abuse that allegedly happened at two homes between 2013 and 2021. Police say Nauman is accused of threatening the children and showering and sleeping with them as well as not providing them with enough food.