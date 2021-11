Two people died after a multi-vehicle accident on Route 30 in Lancaster County. Officials say the crash happened around 9:15am Wednesday on the eastbound side of the highway near the Prospect Road exit between Columbia and Mountville. A vehicle burst into flames and landed in the median, while a box truck came to rest on the side of the highway. The victims have not been publicly identified. Both directions of Route 30 were shut down for several hours for accident reconstruction.