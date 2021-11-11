Appeal Stays ‘Invalid’ PA Mask Mandate Court Ruling

Pennsylvania’s K-12 school mask mandate remains in effect after the state appealed a court ruling that called the action invalid. In a 4-to-1 decision on Wednesday, the state Commonwealth Court ruled not on whether masks should be used but instead finding that the acting Secretary of Health couldn’t issue a mandate without a preceding emergency disaster declaration by the Governor or oversight by the Legislature. On Monday, Democratic Governor Wolf announced the mandate would shift to school leaders on January 17th. Republican Senate President Pro Tempore Jake Corman of Centre County reacted positively to the ruling around the time we learned he tested positive for COVID-19. Corman has been fully vaccinated. He was expected to announce a run for governor today.