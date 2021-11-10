York Passes 1000 COVID-19 Deaths

York County passed 1000-deaths due to COVID. That from the York Daily Record as of Monday. YDR-dot-com reports that the county recorded its first virus-related death on April 2, 2020. It took four months to reach 100 deaths, 10-months to reach the first 500 and 10 months after that to hit another 500. Meanwhile, the Pennsylvania Department of Health Tuesday confirmed an additional 4,021-positive cases of COVID-19. There were 77 new deaths. The statewide percent positivity rate for the virus last week rose by half-a-percent to 9.3%.