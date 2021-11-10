Lancaster Co. Home Destroyed By Fire

Flames destroyed a Lancaster County home early Tuesday morning. Officials say the residents were able to escape the blaze that started in the garage along the 100-block of North Linden Street in Manheim. No word yet on the cause of the fire.
