U-S Labor Sec. Visits Lancaster Co.

The U.S.Secretary of Labor was in Lancaster County Wednesday to show support for the striking workers at the Kellogg's plant. Sec. Marty Walsh spoke with union workers at the cereal-maker who have been on the picket line since October 5th. Contract talks with Kellogg's are expected to resume next week.