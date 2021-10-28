Two Men Guilty In 2019 York City Murder

Two days after a York man pleaded guilty to his role in an October-2019 shooting death, another man is convicted by a jury in the same killing. Officials say 31-year old Marvin Butler pled guilty Monday to voluntary manslaughter and a weapons charge for the shooting that happened along West King Street near South Harley Street that left 31-year old Solomon Moore dead. Butler has been sentenced from 8-to-20 years in prison. Meanwhile on Wednesday, Moore’s cousin, 28-year old Devon Moore was found guilty of third-degree murder and other felonies in the same attack. He was wounded during the incident. Moore’s sentencing is set for next month.