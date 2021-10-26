Victims Identified In Two Lancaster Co. Traffic Accidents

A collision between a motorcycle and another vehicle in Lancaster County Monday afternoon left the biker dead. The Coroner’s Office says the 21-year-old man was killed along Route 72 at Quarry Road when the vehicles hit a Warwick Township dump truck that had stopped at a stop sign. Meanwhile, the pedestrian who was hit by an empty student transport van last week in Ephrata has died. Police say 69-year-old Judith Breger had been walking in a crosswalk at North State and Pine streets when the incident happened. Officers say Breger died of her injuries on Saturday.