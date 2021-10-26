Fire Burns York Co. Landmark

Multiple fire departments battled a Monday night blaze that destroyed a house at a York County landmark. Officials say crews were called just before 9pm to flames at the farmhouse at the Horn Farm Center for Agricultural Education along Route 30 in Hellam Township. The non-profit organization leases the property from the County of York. No word yet on any injuries or how the fire started. Meanwhile, there was a dramatic rescue during a fire in Lancaster County Monday morning. Fire officials say Katrina Aviles of East Lampeter Township saw smoke coming from her neighbor’s house. Her elderly neighbor was still inside and said he couldn’t get out so Katrina carried him to safety. The blaze was sparked by the homeowner’s oxygen machine.