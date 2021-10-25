Drivers Dead In Two Separate Lancaster Co. Traffic Accidents

Posted on

It was a deadly weekend in Lancaster County. West Hempfield Township say a driver died after single-vehicle crash along the 3200-block of Marietta Avenue just before 5 a.m. Sunday. The Coroner’s Office identifies the victim as 30-year old Stephanie Jo Herr of Quarryville. Late Friday night, a driver was killed when a vehicle struck a tree and burst into flames in West Donegal Township. Dispatchers say it happened at around 11:30pm along the 700 block of Amosite Road near Elizabethtown. The victim was badly burned and an autopsy will be conducted today to confirm the man’s identity.

Headlines

There is no custom code to display.