Drivers Dead In Two Separate Lancaster Co. Traffic Accidents

It was a deadly weekend in Lancaster County. West Hempfield Township say a driver died after single-vehicle crash along the 3200-block of Marietta Avenue just before 5 a.m. Sunday. The Coroner’s Office identifies the victim as 30-year old Stephanie Jo Herr of Quarryville. Late Friday night, a driver was killed when a vehicle struck a tree and burst into flames in West Donegal Township. Dispatchers say it happened at around 11:30pm along the 700 block of Amosite Road near Elizabethtown. The victim was badly burned and an autopsy will be conducted today to confirm the man’s identity.