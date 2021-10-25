Boat Capsizes, PA Woman Dead

A fishing trip turned deadly in the Susquehanna River last weekend. Susquehanna Regional Police say responded to a river rescue for a capsized boat near Collins Road in Conoy Township Friday night around just before 9pm. Officers say two people from Duncannon, PA were fishing near the York Haven Hydro station when the boat turned over. Police say two people were rescued by the Bainbridge Fire Department and taken to Penn State Hershey Medical Center for treatment. Officers say Christina King was later pronounced dead. Anyone who has information is asked to contact the Susquehanna Regional Police Department at 717-426-1164.