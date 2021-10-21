York Man Gets Prison For Stealing Postage Stamps

A York man is headed to prison after he pleaded guilty to stealing nearly $106,000 worth of stamps. Federal prosecutors say 20-year old Elieze Guilamo admitted to conspiring with others to use personal checks to buy the stamps while knowing that he didn’t have the funds to purchase them. The plea deal means Guilamo will serve 15-months in jail as well paying restitution to the US Postal Service. The other two involved in the scheme, Steven Williams was sentenced to 30 months in prison and Arthur Gibson was ordered to serve 18 months.