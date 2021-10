A man from London, England was struck by a vehicle and killed while jogging along a York County road. The Coroner’s Office says 46-year-old Martin Dawe was visiting the area and went for a run at around 5:30pm Tuesday along Long Road in East Manchester Township when he was hit. Dawe was taken to WellSpan York Hospital, where he died from his injuries. The driver is cooperating. Northeastern Regional Police are investigating.