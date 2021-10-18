Shooting Closes Park City Center Sunday

Park City Center will re-open Monday after a shooting closed the mall on Sunday afternoon. Police say it was around 2:30p when an altercation between several males happened in the JC Penney’s wing. Officers say one of the subjects was armed with a handgun and during the incident, multiple gunshots were fired. Three men and a woman were treated for non-life-threatening gunshot injuries. Two other females suffered minor injuries as they tried to flee the area. No word yet on any arrests. Police ask that anyone who can help the investigation call 717 735-3301.