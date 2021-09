Nearly 3-dozen people were injured in Sunday afternoon’s crash of a bus returning to the ‘Lives Changed By Christ’ church in Manheim, Lancaster County. State Police say the bus went off I-81 near the Hegins exit in Schuylkill County. Troopers say about a dozen people remained in a hospital yesterday, with 3-in critical condition. Church officials say the victims include freshman and sophomore girls and volunteers. An investigation continues.