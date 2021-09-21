Governor Visits York To Support Free COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic

The statewide percent positivity rate for COVID-19 in Pennsylvania last week fell for the first time in 2-months. The rate dropped to 8.9%. State health officials also confirmed an additional 12,686-positive cases of the virus when numbers were combined for Saturday through Monday. There were 52 new deaths. Officials say the seven-day moving average of residents receiving vaccinations has risen to nearly 16,000 per day. Meanwhile, Governor Wolf was in York Monday to urge residents who have not been inoculated to attend a local community vaccine clinic. Family First Health will offer COVID-19 vaccines this Thursday at Rivas Deli Grocery on South Pine Street from noon to 4pm.