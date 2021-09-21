Central York School District Book Ban Rescinded

“We have heard you.” That from a member of the Central York School District last night as they voted unanimously and reversed their ban on over 250-books and movies on a diversity resource list. Escalating protests from students, parents and teachers along with some national media attention led the panel to rescind the 10-month old ban and reinstate the items immediately. The York Daily Record reports that in a statement read before the vote, Board President Jane Johnson said their “freeze” list was not intended to be a ban but a review. But that still has not happened. Johnson added that none of the books had been removed from school libraries. One reason for the original move was fear over teaching something called CRT. Education Week reports that according to the American Bar Association, critical race theory is a more than 40-year-old legal theory that holds that race is a social construct embedded in legal systems and policies. Education Week provided this example; in the 1930s, government officials drew lines around areas deemed poor financial risks, often explicitly due to the racial composition of inhabitants. Banks subsequently refused to offer mortgages to Black people in those areas.”