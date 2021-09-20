Bus Crash Leaves Several Injured From LCBC Manheim Campus

Several students from a Lancaster County church have been injured after the bus they were in crashed in Schuylkill County. Officials with the Lancaster County Bible College say one of three buses carrying 1st and 2nd year students from their Manheim campus were hurt in the accident along southbound I-81 near PA Route-25. The driver lost control and hit an embankment and then drove into some woods. Over 2-dozen people were taken to local hospitals for treatment, but we don’t know the extent of their injuries. Two other buses on the trip returned home safely.