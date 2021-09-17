PA COVID-19 Update Thursday

Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed that as of 12:00 a.m., Thursday, Sept. 16, there were 5,786 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 1,365,049.

There are 2,323 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 560 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. More data is available here.

The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients continues to increase again. The full 14-day moving average since the start of the pandemic can be found here.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of Sept. 3 – Sept. 9 stood at 9.1%.

As of 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 15, there were 72 new deaths identified by the Pennsylvania death registry, reported for a total of 28,768 deaths attributed to COVID-19. County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.

For the 2021-2022 school year, the Department of Health is providing weekly updated case counts for two age groups: 0-4 capturing child care and early learning age children and 5-18 capturing kindergarten through high school age children. Case counts will be updated on Thursday afternoon for the previous week and cumulative since Aug. 16, 2021, by county of residence. The case counts presented are total case counts in these age groups and are not necessarily cases exposed in school, early learning or child care settings. The location of exposure cannot be determined but may have occurred in a variety of settings including the community, household/family, or the school setting.

A comparison of cases among school-aged children between 5-18 for the first week in September 2021 and 2020 shows the number of cases in the age group this year is nearly 10 times greater the same timeframe in 2020. Between Sept. 4 and Sept. 10, 2020, there were a total of 574 COVID-19 cases in the age group compared to Sept. 2 and Sept. 8, 2021, when there were 5,371 cases in the same age group.

Vaccine highlights

Federal data representing all 67 counties:

· According to the CDC, as of Wednesday, Sept. 15, Pennsylvania ranks 5th among all 50 states for total doses administered.

· According to the CDC, as of Wednesday, Sept. 15, 67.4% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated.

Statewide data representing the 66 counties within the Department of Health’s vaccine jurisdiction:

Pennsylvania’s vaccine dashboard was updated on Friday, July 9 to more accurately reflect the number of people who are partially and fully vaccinated in each county outside of Philadelphia, along with demographics of those receiving vaccine. For state-to-state comparisons, refer to the CDC vaccine data tracker.Opens In A New Window

Vaccine providers have administered 12,502,769 total vaccine doses, including 60,588 additional doses authorized for people who are immunocompromised, as of Thursday, Sept. 16.

6,094,057 people are fully vaccinated; with 22,630 vaccinations administered since yesterday and a seven-day moving average of more than 14,700 people per day receiving vaccinations.

The department continues to urge Pennsylvanians to follow CDC guidanceOpens In A New Window for wearing a mask where required by law, rule and regulations, including healthcare, local business and workplace guidance. For the protection of themselves and others, individuals who have not yet been vaccinated or are partially vaccinated are still encouraged to wear a mask when in public. CDC also recommends all individuals wear a mask indoors in public if you are in an area of substantial or high transmissionOpens In A New Window.

There are 213,470 individuals who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases.

There are 5,296,129 individuals who have tested negative to date.

In licensed nursing and personal care homes, there have been a total of 75,372 resident cases of COVID-19 to date, and 16,122 cases among employees, for a total of 91,494 at 1,620 distinct facilities in all 67 counties. Out of total deaths reported to PA-NEDSS, 14,053 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here. Note that the number of deaths reported to NEDSS is not exactly the same as the COVID-19 related deaths reported by the death registry. The number of deaths among nursing and personal care home residents and employees is taken from the PA-NEDSS death data, as this information is not available in the death registry data.

Approximately 30,662 of total cases have been among health care workers.

Statewide – The Wolf Administration has since noon, Sept. 15:

· Dept. of Agriculture and Second Lady Fetterman promoted health, food equity at free COVID-19 vaccine clinic.

