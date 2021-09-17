MD Biker Charged With Causing Two Traffic Accidents In Lancaster

A motorcyclist has been arrested after he allegedly reached speeds of more than 130 mph and caused two traffic accidents earlier this month in Lancaster County. East Hempfield Township Police say 47-year old Albert Cheeks of Randallstown, Maryland sideswiped one vehicle near the Running Pump Road overpass on Route 30 back on September-3rd. Officers say the second collision propelled Cheeks into another vehicle and ended up breaking his motorcycle in two pieces. While the other drivers involved suffered minor injuries, Cheeks was seriously hurt. Police say the suspect admitted that he had been drinking before the crashes. Cheeks has been charged with accidents involving personal injury and seven counts of recklessly endangering another person among multiple other offenses.