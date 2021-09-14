On-Air Host & Production Director

CUMULUS MEDIA | York-Lancaster-Reading is looking for a dynamic On-Air Afternoon Host on WSOX-FM & Production / Continuity Director. Our people work in a state-of-the-art facility, take pride in our community and value teamwork. If you can deliver lifestyle headlines, be focused, creative and multi- task and most of all… love radio, we should talk. Board work, remotes and production are all a part of what we do, so show us what you’ve got.

Responsibilities include hosting an afternoon show that generate ratings by being entertaining, informative, community oriented and forwarding the brand. Must have a deep understanding of how to go beyond the latest news, headlines and events to craft an entertaining and unique product. The candidate should be able to plan and produce a quality show, through creative ideas, segments, celebrity interviews and production elements. As an ambassador for Cumulus, participation in station and client events/remotes, connecting with the community and our listeners, building a relationship with clients through the sales team and networking within the market are paramount. Candidates must have unparalleled passion, worth ethic and drive. This position will also oversee the clusters Production and Continuity Department and should be extremely detail oriented.

Key Responsibilities:

Produce a compelling radio show by using creativity, imagination and exercise of independent professional judgment in writing, producing, interviewing, taping or broadcasting on-air content

Great with phones/interacting with callers, interviewing artists/guests and hosting live events

Connect with listeners via phones, social, video, web and on-site

Daily social media engagement; website and digital content generation

Participates in station Programming, Promotions, Sales meetings and events

Assist in imaging of the station

Live Broadcasts and station appearances, whether paid or unpaid

Daily Commercial Production; create killer endorsement commercials – both on air and online – for mutually agreed upon products

Assign Commercial Production through traffic scheduling system

Writing advertising copy

Handles emergency news/weather in show; on call for weather disasters/breaking news

Ensures logged commercials, promotions, sweepers and any other programming element essential to the station’s operations are aired

Qualifications:

3 + years of Full-Time On-Air experience with successful ratings history required

Strong production skills and knowledge of Op X, VOX Pro, Wide Orbit and Audacity

Proficient in Microsoft Office suite and social networking

Strong knowledge of all FCC rules and regulations

Socially informed and perceptive; up-to-date and in tune daily with the local and national trends and/or specialized knowledge of topics/events related to on-air discussions

Demonstrated upbeat personality, informative, entertaining and engaging on the air; able to relate to station audience

Pleasant, charismatic and well-controlled voice; excellent pronunciation

Excellent verbal and written communication and editing skills; proficient in grammar; ability to make others feel comfortable and open up on air

Demonstrated creativity and imagination

Can work well in a team environment; collaborative

Audio demo of on-air interviews, commentary, announcements, etc. must be added to online profile/application

All new hires must be fully vaccinated for COVID-19 by date of hire, subject to legally-mandated accommodations.

What we offer:

Competitive pay

Professional growth and career path

Focused, responsible and collaborative work environment with the ability, to ask “what if” and try innovative solutions

Medical, Dental & Vision Insurance coverage

401K with company match to plan for the long-term

Paid Vacation & Holidays

For immediate consideration, please visit https://www.cumulusmedia.com/careers/ and select the city York, or click the Apply Now button below.

For more information about CUMULUS MEDIA, visit our website at: https://www.cumulusmedia.com/

CUMULUS MEDIA is proud to be an Equal Opportunity Employer (EOE).