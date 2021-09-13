Two York County Police Departments To Merge

After months of talks, the Northeastern Regional Police and York Area Regional Police Departments announced over the weekend that they are beginning their process of merging into one force. The merger will officially take place on January 1, 2022 and the new agency will be called the York County Regional Police Department. Officials say the two stations will stay open, with 60 officers and six civilian workers. The goal of the move is to help with budgeting and recruiting along with sharing resources.