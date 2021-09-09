Posted on

$25k Payday!

The past year has been difficult for everyone, but we’re making it a little better by handing out loads of money this Fall!

Each weekday starting September 16th, you’ve got a chance to win $100 every hour from 8am through 5pm, plus every winner will qualify for a chance at the grand prize of $25,000!

Just listen for the National Keyword at the top of each hour, text it to 95819, and you could win!

Use your $100 to pay the bills, buy some groceries, or treat yourself! And start daydreaming about what you would do with $25,000 – buy a car, renovate your home, or plan some much needed vacations!

*If you don’t have a text message plan, or you are having technical difficulties with texting, submit your keyword entry online.

Official Rules will be posted April 1st.

