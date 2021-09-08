20th Anniversary – 9/11 Community Events & Remembrances

Join us in Remembering those lives lost 20 years ago during the attacks of September 11, 2001.



WE WILL NEVER FORGET.

Honor those victims and your local first responders at these upcoming community events:

ADAMS COUNTY

Gettysburg National Cemetery

Closing Ceremony “100 Nights of Taps”

6pm – 8pm

https://www.facebook.com/groups/1472479932776324/

YORK COUNTY

Hanover

9/11 Healing Field

West Manheim Elementary School

3,000 American flags will be planted Friday, September 10th with an opening ceremony at 6pm.

A Reading of the Names Ceremony will begin at 8am Saturday, September 11th with speakers and processions and entertainment throughout the day.

Events continue starting at 1pm Sunday, September 12th including a flag retirement ceremony, speakers, and a remembrance of local military personnel.

http://www.hanoverexchangeclub.com/index.html

The Court of Valor ceremony will not be held at Prospect Hill Cemetery in York this year due to the pandemic

LANCASTER COUNTY

Lancaster 9-11 Memorial Stair Climb

Clipper Magazine Stadium

Sunday, September 12th

Registration starts at 8am – Climb starts at 9am

Benefits National Fallen Firefighter Association

LancasterStairClimb.org

Participants climb the equivalent of 110 stories while carrying a picture badge of one of the fallen FDNY firefighters.

– – – – – – – – – – – – – – –

Manheim Township

9/11 Remembrance Ceremony

9/11 Memorial site behind Manheim Township Public Library

Starts at 4pm. Features music, a rifle salute, taps, speakers, and more.

https://www.facebook.com/events/manheim-township-public-library/manheim-township-911-remembrance-ceremony/415231966604882/

– – – – – – – – – – – – – – –

Never Forget 9/11 – 2nd annual Car, Truck & Bike Cruise

Starting at 11am from Roots Market in Manheim to Ephrata American Legion

$5 entry fee per person. All money goes the Manheim Fire Company. All vehicles welcome.

Food stand, ice cream truck, raffle prizes and live music when we get to the Legion.

https://www.facebook.com/events/3541933509207175

– – – – – – – – – – – – – – –

Rheems Community Day and 9/11 Memorial

Rheems Fire Department

5pm – 9pm

Games, activities, fireworks to end the night

https://www.facebook.com/RheemsFD

DAUPHIN COUNTY

State Museum of Pennsylvania

“Witness to History”

New exhibit to commemorate the 10th anniversary on display September 9th through January 2, 2022.

Museum Hours are Wednesdays through Saturdays 9am-5pm, Sundays 12pm-5pm

– – – – – – – – – – – – – – –

Pennsylvania State Capitol – East Wing Rotunda

“Remembering Those We Lost, Honoring the Heroes Who Served”

Photos and objects on display through October 15th

Memorial Service on Saturday, September 11th at 8am on front Capitol steps from 8am-12pm with guest speakers and a stair walk

http://www.pacapitol.com/

– – – – – – – – – – – – – – –

Harrisburg Area Community College – Harrisburg Campus

9/11 20th Anniversary Commemorative Event

Ceremony from 8am-9am at the Senator John J. Shumaker Public Safety Center

9/11 Memorial and Training Grounds open to public through 11am

https://www.facebook.com/events/1769753746562937/

– – – – – – – – – – – – – – –

Lower Paxton Township

Remembering 9/11

Brightbill Park

12pm – 1pm at Dauphin County’s Heroes Grove

Speakers and Bishop McDevitt High School concert band

CUMBERLAND COUNTY

Enola

Patriot Day 2021 Ceremony

Hampden Township Veterans park

Begins at 9:45am.

Features helicopter fly-over, a bell ceremony, and speakers

Carlisle Barracks-Cumberland County Commemoration

– – – – – – – – – – – – – – –

9/11 Memorial Service

U.S. Army Heritage and Education Center, Carlisle

Events begin at 8:30am including bell tolls, a wreath-laying ceremony, and speakers https://ahec.armywarcollege.edu/

LEBANON COUNTY

Lawn

Never Forget 9/11 Food Truck Festival

Lawn Fire Company

https://www.facebook.com/lawnfire

– – – – – – – – – – – – – – –

Lebanon Valley Mall

Night at the Mall 9/11 Tribute

4pm – 9pm

Food trucks, fire departments, craft vendors, music

https://www.facebook.com/events/lebanon-valley-mall/night-at-the-mall-911-tribute-edition-lebanon-valley-mall/3443327962559610/

Events schedule for Flight 93 National Memorial at Shanksville

https://www.nps.gov/flni/planyourvisit/september-11-events-schedule.htm

Events schedule for 9-11 Memorial and Museum, New York City

https://www.911memorial.org/20th-anniversary

Official website for National 9/11 Pentagon Memorial in Washington DC

https://pentagonmemorial.org/

