20th Anniversary – 9/11 Community Events & Remembrances

Join us in Remembering those lives lost 20 years ago during the attacks of September 11, 2001.
WE WILL NEVER FORGET.
Honor those victims and your local first responders at these upcoming community events:
ADAMS COUNTY
Gettysburg National Cemetery
Closing Ceremony “100 Nights of Taps”
6pm – 8pm
https://www.facebook.com/groups/1472479932776324/
YORK COUNTY
Hanover
9/11 Healing Field
West Manheim Elementary School
3,000 American flags will be planted Friday, September 10th with an opening ceremony at 6pm.
A Reading of the Names Ceremony will begin at 8am Saturday, September 11th with speakers and processions and entertainment throughout the day.
Events continue starting at 1pm Sunday, September 12th including a flag retirement ceremony, speakers, and a remembrance of local military personnel.
http://www.hanoverexchangeclub.com/index.html
The Court of Valor ceremony will not be held at Prospect Hill Cemetery in York this year due to the pandemic
LANCASTER COUNTY
Lancaster 9-11 Memorial Stair Climb
Clipper Magazine Stadium
Sunday, September 12th
Registration starts at 8am – Climb starts at 9am
Benefits National Fallen Firefighter Association
LancasterStairClimb.org
Participants climb the equivalent of 110 stories while carrying a picture badge of one of the fallen FDNY firefighters.
– – – – – – – – – – – – – – –
Manheim Township
9/11 Remembrance Ceremony
9/11 Memorial site behind Manheim Township Public Library
Starts at 4pm. Features music, a rifle salute, taps, speakers, and more.
https://www.facebook.com/events/manheim-township-public-library/manheim-township-911-remembrance-ceremony/415231966604882/
– – – – – – – – – – – – – – –
Never Forget 9/11 – 2nd annual Car, Truck & Bike Cruise
Starting at 11am from Roots Market in Manheim to Ephrata American Legion
$5 entry fee per person. All money goes the Manheim Fire Company. All vehicles welcome.
Food stand, ice cream truck, raffle prizes and live music when we get to the Legion.
https://www.facebook.com/events/3541933509207175
– – – – – – – – – – – – – – –
Rheems Community Day and 9/11 Memorial
Rheems Fire Department
5pm – 9pm
Games, activities, fireworks to end the night
https://www.facebook.com/RheemsFD
DAUPHIN COUNTY
State Museum of Pennsylvania
“Witness to History”
New exhibit to commemorate the 10th anniversary on display September 9th through January 2, 2022.
Museum Hours are Wednesdays through Saturdays 9am-5pm, Sundays 12pm-5pm
– – – – – – – – – – – – – – –
Pennsylvania State Capitol – East Wing Rotunda
“Remembering Those We Lost, Honoring the Heroes Who Served”
Photos and objects on display through October 15th
Memorial Service on Saturday, September 11th at 8am on front Capitol steps from 8am-12pm with guest speakers and a stair walk
http://www.pacapitol.com/
– – – – – – – – – – – – – – –
Harrisburg Area Community College – Harrisburg Campus
9/11 20th Anniversary Commemorative Event
Ceremony from 8am-9am at the Senator John J. Shumaker Public Safety Center
9/11 Memorial and Training Grounds open to public through 11am
https://www.facebook.com/events/1769753746562937/
– – – – – – – – – – – – – – –
Lower Paxton Township
Remembering 9/11
Brightbill Park
12pm – 1pm at Dauphin County’s Heroes Grove
Speakers and Bishop McDevitt High School concert band
CUMBERLAND COUNTY
Enola
Patriot Day 2021 Ceremony
Hampden Township Veterans park
Begins at 9:45am.
Features helicopter fly-over, a bell ceremony, and speakers
Carlisle Barracks-Cumberland County Commemoration
– – – – – – – – – – – – – – –
9/11 Memorial Service
U.S. Army Heritage and Education Center, Carlisle
Events begin at 8:30am including bell tolls, a wreath-laying ceremony, and speakers https://ahec.armywarcollege.edu/
LEBANON COUNTY
Lawn
Never Forget 9/11 Food Truck Festival
Lawn Fire Company
https://www.facebook.com/lawnfire
– – – – – – – – – – – – – – –
Lebanon Valley Mall
Night at the Mall 9/11 Tribute
4pm – 9pm
Food trucks, fire departments, craft vendors, music
https://www.facebook.com/events/lebanon-valley-mall/night-at-the-mall-911-tribute-edition-lebanon-valley-mall/3443327962559610/
Events schedule for Flight 93 National Memorial at Shanksville
https://www.nps.gov/flni/planyourvisit/september-11-events-schedule.htm
Events schedule for 9-11 Memorial and Museum, New York City
https://www.911memorial.org/20th-anniversary
Official website for National 9/11 Pentagon Memorial in Washington DC
https://pentagonmemorial.org/
Is your community hosting a local event to add to this page? Email the details to lee.jacoby@cumulus.com.