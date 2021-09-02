Lancaster Caregiver Charged After Child Found In Critical Condition

A child was found barely conscious earlier this week in Lancaster City and now the caregiver is facing multiple charges. Police say 32-year old Kayla Tucker has been arrested for aggravated assault to a child less than six years of age and endangering the welfare of children. Officers say they responded to a home along the 500 block of North Plum Street for a report of a three month old child who was having trouble breathing. The child was in critical condition when it was transported first one local hospital and then transferred to a second hospital. Tucker, who is not related to the child, is being held in the Lancaster County Prison in lieu of $100,000 bail.