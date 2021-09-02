Ida Soaks PA

Thursday started with about 6500-residents without power in York County and about half that number in Lancaster County as the region begins to recover from heavy rain and high winds from what was left of Tropical Depression Ida. Governor Wolf signed a proclamation of disaster emergency ahead of the storm. The Pennsylvania National Guard was activated and they are on standby although some units were sent to Bucks County for weather-related problems there. Flood Warnings continue for the Conestoga River in Lancaster County until this evening and for the Yellow Breeches Creek affecting Cumberland and York Counties until Friday afternoon. Get more on any cancellations and delays at our web site. Sunshine will help us dry out through the Labor Day holiday weekend. Stormwatch is powered by CBS-21.