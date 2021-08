A York man has pleaded guilty to third-degree murder for his role in a deadly shooting nearly 2-years ago. The York Daily Record reports that 23-year old Shandon Garner says he was driving a car when a passenger shot and killed 20-year old Tyre Johnson of Manchester Township on Sept. 11, 2019. It happened near North Pershing and Jefferson Avenues. Garner was sentenced from 10-to-20 years in prison.