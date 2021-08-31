Ruling Made In Student Death Near Millersville University

Following an autopsy on Monday, the Lancaster County Coroner has ruled the death of that missing student at Millersville University last week as a suicide. School officials say freshman 19-year old Matthew Mindler of Hellertown, Pa was last seen on Tuesday but was found dead near the campus on Saturday. The cause of death is pending toxicology tests. Mindler was a child actor who appeared in the 2011 movie “Our Idiot Brother” as well as several other productions. Meanwhile, the Coroner has ruled the death of a 5-year-old boy who fell into the water and was found near Conoy Township last weekend as fresh water drowning.