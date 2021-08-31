PA Preps For Ida Remnants

While Ida has been downgraded from a Category 4 hurricane that caused devastation in Louisiana and other southern states, she still packs a lot of rain. Some forecasters believe our area could end up with anywhere from 2 to 5-inches worth which could lead to problems in flood-prone areas. PennDOT crews are clearing out storm drains along I-83 ahead of Wednesday’s storm. By the way, the American Red Cross Greater Pennsylvania Region has deployed 16-volunteers to help in areas ravaged by the hurricane.