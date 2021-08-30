Child’s Body Recovered From Susquehanna River

The body of a 5-year-old boy has been recovered from the Lancaster County side of the Susquehanna River. Lancaster Online reports that Susquehanna Regional police responded to a boy who had reportedly fell into a stream which emptied into the river. This happened near the Falmouth Access Boat Launch at 111 Collins Road just before 12:30p Sunday. Officers say the child was found in the water several hours later near Conoy Township. The boy’s identity has not been released. Anyone who has information about the incident is asked to call police or the Lancaster County Coroner’s Office.