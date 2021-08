A Lancaster County woman has been charged with one count of Aggravated Assault after she allegedly punched a police officer. Manor Township Police were called to a home on Capri Road on August 17th for reports of a woman who wanted to go to the hospital. When it was determined that 41-year old Jolene Horst didn’t need medical attention, she got upset and tried to throw her cell phone at one of the officers. Then she punched one and tried to punch another.