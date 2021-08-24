Fatal Shooting Suspect In Lancaster County Now In Custody

The Lancaster man wanted for a deadly shooting Friday night that left a York man dead has turned himself in. Police say 27-year-old Steffen Tidwell has been charged with criminal homicide in the death of 26-year-old Jomar Almestica. Officers say an altercation at a party turned violent late last Friday night at a home along the 600-block of Hebrank Street. Almestica was taken to a hospital with multiple gunshot wounds but he died early Saturday morning. Tidwell also faces one count of discharging a firearm in the city.