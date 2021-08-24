Columbia Man Charged With Dealing Drugs

Illegal drugs discovered in “Pik-Nik brand potato-stick can” leads to the arrest of a Columbia man. Officials with the Lancaster County Drug Task Force executed a search warrant on a home along Goldfinch Drive in West Hempfield Township on Monday. Police say they uncovered 87 grams of methamphetamine, 15 grams of fentanyl, marijuana, scales, packaging materials, and over $8,000 in cash. Officers say 47-year old Jefferey Shackleford has been charged with multiple counts related to drug dealing. The suspect is being held in the county prison in lieu of $175,000 bail.