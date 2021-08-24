Alleged Bikini Burglar Arrested In York Co.

Police investigating an in-progress burglary in York County arrest a suspect wearing a bikini, wrapped in a blanket with a child’s pacifier in her mouth. Officers say all those items belonged to the victim’s home along the 18-hundred block of Brandywine Lane in Manchester Township late last week. Police say the suspect, 36-year old Ashley Trgovac told them that God told her she could be there. A scuffle ensued as she was being detained and she bit two of the officers and kicked one. The woman faces multiple charges.