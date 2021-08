A double murder suspect wanted in Puerto Rico has been arrested in Lancaster City. Police say Jesus Medina-Ruiz was on the was U.S. Marshals Service Puerto Rico’s Ten Most Wanted list. Medina-Ruiz was taken into custody Tuesday morning at a home in the first block of Riverside Avenue. He is accused of fatally shooting a woman and her daughter in May 2020. Medina-Ruiz is being held in the Lancaster County Prison in lieu of $3 million bail. He is awaiting extradition to Puerto Rico.