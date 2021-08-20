Killer In Lancaster Gets More Prison Time

The man sentenced to up to 70-years in prison for murdering a young Amish woman in Lancaster County will serve additional time. The District Attorney’s Office says 35-year old Justo Smoker has been given the maximum sentence of just over 17-years for parole violations. In July, Smoker pleaded guilty to third-degree murder, kidnapping and other offenses in the June-2020 death of 18-year old Linda Stoltzfoos. He was sentenced from 35-to-71 years in prison for those crimes last month. Smoker must serve over 50-years in state prison before he’s eligible for parole.