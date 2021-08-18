York Suspect In Lancaster Police Shooting Captured In SC

A York man wanted for aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer in Lancaster County has been captured in South Carolina. Police say 32-year old Corry Brooks was arrested after a 2-hour standoff in Horry County after a girl he met on a Tinder date texted her ex-boyfriend that she was afraid for her safety. Brooks was eventually taken into custody. There were no serious injuries. He is currently awaiting extradition to Pennsylvania to face multiple charges surrounding an incident last June in Lancaster Township. Police say Brooks rammed a police car as officers investigated a stolen vehicle report. Officials say the suspect then drove the vehicle in the officer’s direction causing one to take cover behind a tree. Brooks allegedly fled the area under gunfire from officers. The District Attorney’s Office ruled last week that the shooting was justified.