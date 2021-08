The hunt is underway for the suspect who used a handgun to rob a York County business. State Police say it happened Tuesday afternoon at the Rutters in Fawn Grove Boro. Troopers describe the suspect as white man, between 5’6 to 6-feet tall, thin and possibly in his 20’s. He was wearing a black hoodie, dark blue jeans and light brown work boots. Anyone with information is asked to contact the State Police at 717-428-1011.