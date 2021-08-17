Support the Hospice & Community Care Labor Day Auction

Eat. Bid. Repeat.
Hospice & Community Care’s Labor Day Auction
Saturday and Monday, September 4th and 6th at the Solanco Fairgrounds
If you want great deals on handmade quilts, tools, fine artwork, sports memorabilia, plants and more, all while supporting a great cause, come to the Hospice & Community Care Labor Day Auction.
CLICK HERE FOR THE MOST UP-TO-DATE LISTING OF AUCTION ITEMS
At the Solanco Fairgrounds
101 Park Avenue, Quarryville, PA
Free Admission and Parking!
Visit LaborDayAuction.org for a schedule of events, directions and more.
Benefits Hospice & Community Care.