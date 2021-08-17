Support the Hospice & Community Care Labor Day Auction

Eat. Bid. Repeat.

Hospice & Community Care’s Labor Day Auction

Saturday and Monday, September 4th and 6th at the Solanco Fairgrounds

If you want great deals on handmade quilts, tools, fine artwork, sports memorabilia, plants and more, all while supporting a great cause, come to the Hospice & Community Care Labor Day Auction.

CLICK HERE FOR THE MOST UP-TO-DATE LISTING OF AUCTION ITEMS

At the Solanco Fairgrounds

101 Park Avenue, Quarryville, PA

Free Admission and Parking!

Visit LaborDayAuction.org for a schedule of events, directions and more.

Benefits Hospice & Community Care.