Frozen Head In Lancaster City Identified

The victim of a grisly murder in Lancaster City has been identified. Police say 67-year old Donald Meshey was stabbed to death by his son 32-year old Donald Meshey, Jr. Officers learned of the homicide Wednesday when they were called for a welfare check at a home on West Strawberry Street. Meshey Jr allowed the officers inside and then showed police a human head he had stored in the freezer. The son told officers that he had found a ‘cadaver doll’ in a bedroom so he stabbed it multiple times and dismembered it. Meshey Jr. has been charged with criminal homicide along with other related offenses. He is being held in the LAncaster County Prison without bail.