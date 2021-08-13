Excessive Heat Warning For Friday Afternoon

For the second day in a row, we have an Excessive Heat Warning issued for the region. Forecasters say dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 110 are expected from noon until 7pm. The heat may be life-threatening to the elderly and those in poor health. There will be an increased risk for heat-related illnesses and air quality will be unhealthy for sensitive groups. Many senior centers thru-out the region are offering extended hours to help. For information about cooling stations in your county visit PA211.org.