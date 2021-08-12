Lancaster Suspicious Death Becomes Homicide Investigation

What began as a suspicious death investigation in Lancaster City has ended with a man being arrested for criminal homicide. Police say during a welfare check at a home along the 200-block of West Strawberry Street Wednesday morning, 32-year-old resident Donald Meshey Jr. showed officers a human head he stored in his freezer. The suspect claims he found “a cadaver doll” in his father’s bedroom which, “sounded and looked like his father.” Police say Meshey told them he stabbed the so-called ‘doll’ for several minutes before he dismembered it. Meshey has also been charged with abuse of a corpse, and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence. He is being held without bail. An autopsy is planned for this morning.