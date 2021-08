A 4-alarm fire has destroyed a Lancaster County warehouse. Northern Regional Police say dozens of units were called to the Weaver Nut Company Inc. along Route 322 in Clay Township Wednesday evening at around 6:30p. The plume of smoke with possibly hazardous fumes was so large that officials ordered a “3-mile air flight exclusion zone” around the facility. At one point, the roof collapsed. There were no reported injuries. No word yet on how the flames started.