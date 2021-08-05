COVID Wave Leads PSU To Require Masks

Penn State now requires all students, faculty, staff and visitors — including those who are vaccinated and unvaccinated — to wear masks indoors at all campuses. Officials say the decision was made due to the substantial transmission rates in counties around its multiple facilities. On Wednesday, the Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed an additional 1,493-positive cases of COVID-19. There were 15-new deaths. Meanwhile, Lancaster Online reports that Dr. Joseph Kontra, chief of infectious diseases at Penn Medicine Lancaster General Hospital says this fifth wave of COVID-19 is indeed a pandemic of the unvaccinated. The infectious disease specialist at UPMC in Central Pennsylvania, Dr. John Goldman told the news site that “You are less likely to be infected if you’re vaccinated.”